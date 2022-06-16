StockNews.com Begins Coverage on US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. US Ecology has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $48.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,000,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,725,000 after buying an additional 116,649 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in US Ecology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 426,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in US Ecology by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in US Ecology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

