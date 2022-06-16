StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.53. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.

In other news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $26,397.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at $546,683.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 3,072 shares of company stock valued at $70,580 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.