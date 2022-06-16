Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Up 40.1% in May

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $$22.68 during midday trading on Thursday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

