Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUN. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

RUN stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.22. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after purchasing an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after acquiring an additional 244,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,753,000 after acquiring an additional 130,641 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

