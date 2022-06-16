SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 33.8% Lower This Week

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $51.54 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000457 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

