Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $28.98. Approximately 4,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 522,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -54.38, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.77.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $267,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $82,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,971. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 100,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

