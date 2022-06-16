Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 95 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

