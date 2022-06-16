Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.45.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $15.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.80. 17,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,432. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.03 and a 200-day moving average of $316.01.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Synopsys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

