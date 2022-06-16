T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $160.00.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $110.07 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $106.61 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.54.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

