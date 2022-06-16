Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

Taisei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

