Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.
Taisei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISCY)
