Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.09

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.09 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 8.33 ($0.10). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,129,481 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £40.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.24.

Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

