Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.20

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 16472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $43,125,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $11,867,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $7,866,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after buying an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

