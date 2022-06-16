Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.55

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 263370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TELNY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Telenor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELNY)
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
