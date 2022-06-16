Terracoin (TRC) Price Reaches $0.0206

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $472,516.95 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,581.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.56 or 0.00542022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00249475 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

