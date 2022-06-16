TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESS stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.97. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.85.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
