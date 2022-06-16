TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESS stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.97. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $56,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.