Thalassa (LON:THAL) Trading Down 6.2%

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.55). 21,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 9,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36.

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software services. It offers client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

