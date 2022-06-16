The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,933,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $60.82. 282,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,798,378. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

