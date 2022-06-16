The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Director Purchases C$54,968.93 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Director John Joseph Walker bought 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.17 per share, with a total value of C$54,968.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,233.93.

TSE:DSG traded down C$1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$76.42. 170,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,656. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$72.94 and a 12-month high of C$115.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 56.15.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$147.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.6889281 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.