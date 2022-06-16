The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Director Purchases C$54,968.93 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSGGet Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Director John Joseph Walker bought 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.17 per share, with a total value of C$54,968.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,233.93.

TSE:DSG traded down C$1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$76.42. 170,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,656. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$72.94 and a 12-month high of C$115.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 56.15.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSGGet Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$147.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.6889281 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

