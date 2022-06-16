The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

GEO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 1,591,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.