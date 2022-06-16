The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
GEO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 1,591,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.
