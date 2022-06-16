The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $821.00

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 821 ($9.96) and last traded at GBX 821 ($9.96), with a volume of 164151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 834 ($10.12).

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 913 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,037.40. The company has a market capitalization of £596.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.84.

In other news, insider Victoria Sant bought 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 881 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £2,026.30 ($2,459.40). Also, insider Michael Warren bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £8,370 ($10,159.00). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,630 in the last ninety days.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

