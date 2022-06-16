The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hong Kong and China Gas stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 449,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Hong Kong and China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.23%.
About Hong Kong and China Gas (Get Rating)
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.
