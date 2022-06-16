The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $151.28

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $151.28 and last traded at $152.74, with a volume of 17251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.51.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.57.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

