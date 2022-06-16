Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28). 16,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 22,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.28).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.24.
About Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU)
