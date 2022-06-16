Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28). 16,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 22,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.24.

About Third Point Investors

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

