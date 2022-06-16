Thomas Mcchesney Sells 3,500 Shares of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Mcchesney sold 3,500 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $17,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,696 shares in the company, valued at $913,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Thomas Mcchesney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Mcchesney sold 3,949 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $18,718.26.
- On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Mcchesney sold 1,600 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $7,728.00.
GMGI stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $10.72.
About Golden Matrix Group (Get Rating)
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
