Thomas Mcchesney Sells 3,500 Shares of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Mcchesney sold 3,500 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $17,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,696 shares in the company, valued at $913,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Mcchesney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Mcchesney sold 3,949 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $18,718.26.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Mcchesney sold 1,600 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $7,728.00.

GMGI stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Matrix Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GMGI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Golden Matrix Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Golden Matrix Group (Get Rating)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

