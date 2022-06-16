Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $1,134,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,119,374.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $1,153,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,111,600.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $1,112,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 928,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,678. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 621,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after purchasing an additional 452,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

