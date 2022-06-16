Tom J. A. Cordiner Sells 9,923 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 246,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 34,258 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

