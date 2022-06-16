TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the May 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TOMZ stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOMZ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

