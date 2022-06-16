Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 74,247 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,717,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,434,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.21. 420,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,941,143. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.