TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 119.30 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 120.90 ($1.47). Approximately 1,024,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,502,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.47).

TCAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.85) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TP ICAP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 270 ($3.28).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. The company has a market capitalization of £954.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.86.

In other news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £48,401.22 ($58,746.47).

TP ICAP Group Company Profile (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

