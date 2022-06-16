Traders Buy High Volume of Ping Identity Put Options (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical volume of 205 put options.

PING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Ping Identity by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 207,469 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PING traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,079. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.12. Ping Identity has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $30.40.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

