Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) vs. GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Financial Survey

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tremor International alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tremor International and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 0 5 0 3.00 GDS 0 0 7 0 3.00

Tremor International presently has a consensus price target of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 144.64%. GDS has a consensus price target of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 94.49%. Given Tremor International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than GDS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tremor International and GDS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $341.95 million 2.08 $73.22 million $0.46 20.26 GDS $1.23 billion 4.50 -$184.02 million ($1.37) -21.55

Tremor International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tremor International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 20.24% 14.33% 10.34% GDS -18.43% -6.28% -2.25%

Summary

Tremor International beats GDS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About GDS (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.