Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Trinseo alerts:

NYSE TSE opened at $40.18 on Thursday. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.