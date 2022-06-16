Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 7.8% Higher

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.14. 81,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,016,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,999,000 after purchasing an additional 233,853 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

