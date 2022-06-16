Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 7.8% Higher

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.14. 81,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,016,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.
A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.
The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,999,000 after purchasing an additional 233,853 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.