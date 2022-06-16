True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.12

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 34120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

Get True Drinks alerts:

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.