Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $74.90 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $83.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

