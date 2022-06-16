Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $4.50 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,967,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,531,000 after buying an additional 1,998,051 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $10.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.14. The company had a trading volume of 339,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,379. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.89 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.