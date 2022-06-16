UBS Group Begins Coverage on Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $463.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.44). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

