UBS Group Cuts Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Price Target to €29.50

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €37.50 ($39.06) to €29.50 ($30.73) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $27.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $31.12.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
