UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Down 28.1% in May

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UGI by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after buying an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522,707 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,562,000 after acquiring an additional 307,930 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 2.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,671,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,073. UGI has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

