United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME) Trading Down 6.1%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 10,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 218,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

United Time Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTME)

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, Bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, and cell phone parts, molds, and shells; and distributes face masks.

