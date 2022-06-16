United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME) Trading Down 6.1%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 10,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 218,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.
United Time Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTME)
