Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

NYSE:UBP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $625.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.58%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.