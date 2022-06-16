V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,070,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $44.43. 94,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,093. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.66%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.