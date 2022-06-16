VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 625 ($7.59) and last traded at GBX 625 ($7.59). 366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($7.77).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 405 ($4.92) to GBX 615 ($7.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £379.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 555.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 419.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.03%.

About VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

