Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

VIG stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.41. 83,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $139.98 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

