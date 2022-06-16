Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.43. 595,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,941,143. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

