Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Decreased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $8.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.39. 27,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.41 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

