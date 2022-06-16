Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Boosted by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.37. 245,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

