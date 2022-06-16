Vantage Financial Partners LLC Invests $2.36 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,307 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49.

