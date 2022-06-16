Vantage Financial Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.96. 100,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

