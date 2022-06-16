Vantage Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.04. 72,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,044. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.41 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

